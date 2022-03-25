Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln arrives in the Philippines [Image 1 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln arrives in the Philippines

    MANILA BAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Pedro Bernabe, from Bronx, N.Y., briefs Sailors on the process to drop an anchor chain before a sea-and-anchor detail in the fo’c’sle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

