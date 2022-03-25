MANILA BAY, Philippines (March 25, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Pedro Bernabe, from Bronx, N.Y., briefs Sailors on the process to drop an anchor chain before a sea-and-anchor detail in the fo’c’sle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7108687 VIRIN: 220325-N-DF558-1001 Resolution: 3373x2409 Size: 675.99 KB Location: MANILA BAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln arrives in the Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.