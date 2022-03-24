220324-N-LY580-1002 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (March 24, 2022) -- Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Program (NJROTC) Cadets (left to right) Brennen Luke, Damarious McNeal, Lylaishia Brown and Courtney Burgess compete in the Glenda Dawson High School NJROTC-sponsored "Eagle Eye Shoot" air rifle postal. (U.S. Navy Photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 07:27
|Photo ID:
|7108678
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-LY580-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US
This work, BRHS NJROTC Annual Military Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
