    BRHS Rifle Team Competes in Postal Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    BRHS Rifle Team Competes in Postal Competition

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220324-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (March 24, 2022) -- Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Program (NJROTC) Cadets (left to right) Brennen Luke, Damarious McNeal, Lylaishia Brown and Courtney Burgess compete in the Glenda Dawson High School NJROTC-sponsored "Eagle Eye Shoot" air rifle postal. (U.S. Navy Photo by James Stockman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 07:27
    Photo ID: 7108677
    VIRIN: 220324-N-LY580-1001
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS Rifle Team Competes in Postal Competition [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BRHS Rifle Team Competes in Postal Competition
    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    Rifle Team
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell
    Air Rifle Postal

