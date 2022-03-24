Team APS-2 Zutendaal help highlight National Women's History Month

The #WomenWarriors of APS-2 worksite Zutendaal, Belgium, are making history! #WomensHistoryMonth #ArmyPrepositionedStocks #SupportTheWarrior #StrongerTogether
