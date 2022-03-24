Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team APS-2 Zutendaal help highlight National Women's History Month

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The #WomenWarriors of APS-2 worksite Zutendaal, Belgium, are making history! #WomensHistoryMonth #ArmyPrepositionedStocks #SupportTheWarrior #StrongerTogether

    Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE 
    USArmy
    WomensHistoryMonth
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

