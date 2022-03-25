Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - March [Image 10 of 17]

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - March

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220325-N-EJ241-1010

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 25, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jordan M. Taylor, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 04:03
    Photo ID: 7108623
    VIRIN: 220325-N-EJ241-1010
    Resolution: 4664x3414
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - March [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAM
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AAQ

