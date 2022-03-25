NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - March

220325-N-EJ241-1005



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 25, 2022) – Ensign Gilbert N. Caliber, Ship’s Store Officer for Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

