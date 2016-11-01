Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Participates In A Small Arms Shoot [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Participates In A Small Arms Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.11.2016

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220324-N-LY692-1098 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 24, 2022) Sailor participates in a small arms fire aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2016
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 01:16
    Photo ID: 7108441
    VIRIN: 220324-N-LY692-1098
    Resolution: 5482x3306
    Size: 623.4 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Participates In A Small Arms Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor Participates In A Small Arms Shoot
    Sailor Participates In A Small Arms Shoot

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

