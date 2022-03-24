Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota members recognized for contribution in Operation Okidough

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 374th Logistic Readiness Squadron pose for a photo after a recognition ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2022. Members from the 374th LRS, Bakery and the 730th Air Mobility Squadron produced, loaded and transported 47 pallets containing 987 boxes of bakery products to Okinawa, Japan, in order to support facilities while their bakery was down. The efforts enabled 32 Okinawa facilities to continue serving their local communities, including four commissaries and 13 schools. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, Yokota members recognized for contribution in Operation Okidough, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

