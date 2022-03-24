Yokota members recognized for contribution in Operation Okidough

Members from the 374th Logistic Readiness Squadron pose for a photo after a recognition ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2022. Members from the 374th LRS, Bakery and the 730th Air Mobility Squadron produced, loaded and transported 47 pallets containing 987 boxes of bakery products to Okinawa, Japan, in order to support facilities while their bakery was down. The efforts enabled 32 Okinawa facilities to continue serving their local communities, including four commissaries and 13 schools. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

