Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shoot the TNI Soldier's long-range weapon, the Pindad SPR-3, at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 10, 2022. 2-14 Cav. Soldiers shot the Pindad SPR-3 at 300m to better understand the TNI weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 21:49
|Photo ID:
|7108243
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-LE512-1427
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|25.02 MB
|Location:
|CICALENGKA, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Range SS-2V4 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
