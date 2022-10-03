TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Range SS-2V4

Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shoot the TNI Soldier's long-range weapon, the Pindad SPR-3, at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 10, 2022. 2-14 Cav. Soldiers shot the Pindad SPR-3 at 300m to better understand the TNI weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

