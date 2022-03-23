U.S. Army Pacific celebrates the closing of Hanuman Guardian 22

U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific (left) and Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jitkaewthae, commander-in-chief of RTA (right), stand with their staff during the closing ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 24, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

