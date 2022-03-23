Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific celebrates the closing of Hanuman Guardian 22 [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Army Pacific celebrates the closing of Hanuman Guardian 22

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin 

    Hanuman Guardian

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, salutes during the closing ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 24, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 22:05
    Photo ID: 7108232
    VIRIN: 220324-A-LY216-1005
    Resolution: 6725x4486
    Size: 18.22 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific celebrates the closing of Hanuman Guardian 22 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Us army pacific
    allies
    thailand
    indo pacific command
    hanuman guardian 22

