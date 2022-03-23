U.S. Army Pacific celebrates the closing of Hanuman Guardian 22

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, stand side-by-side with Soldiers of the 112 Royal Thai Stryker Regiment, Royal Thai Army, as part of the closing ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 2022 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 24, 2022. HG 22 provides a venue for both the United States and the RTA to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 Location: LOP BURI, TH