TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - TNI Rappel

Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, are instructed by TNI Soldiers different rappel forms at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 9, 2022. TNI Soldiers taught and performed how to tie their rappel seat and performed freefall rappels and Aussie rappels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

