    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - TNI Rappel [Image 6 of 7]

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - TNI Rappel

    CICALENGKA, INDONESIA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, are instructed by TNI Soldiers different rappel forms at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 9, 2022. TNI Soldiers taught and performed how to tie their rappel seat and performed freefall rappels and Aussie rappels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - TNI Rappel [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    Pacific Division
    Strike Hard
    tniusexchange

