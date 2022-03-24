U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Airman 1st Class Shane Hinshaw, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a shooting competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 24, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7108125
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-LA783-0605
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Shooting Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
