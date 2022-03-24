AFW2 Swimming Competition

U.S. Air Force Ret. Lt. Col. Jason Howell (left) and U.S. Air Force Ret. Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada (right) congratulate each other after a race during a swimming competition at the Blossom Aquatic Center, San Antonio, Texas, on March 24, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
