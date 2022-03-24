U.S. Air Force Ret. Capt. Heather Wright, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a swimming competition at the Blossom Aquatic Center, San Antonio, Texas, on March 24, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7108112 VIRIN: 220324-F-LA783-0199 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 10.49 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Swimming Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.