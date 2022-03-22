U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Macy Miller, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, delivers the pre-flight briefing prior to the Women’s History Month heritage flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 18:32 Photo ID: 7107997 VIRIN: 220322-F-RU983-2025 Resolution: 3600x2629 Size: 5.71 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.