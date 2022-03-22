Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 12]

    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessie Olson, left, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, 1st Lt. Macy Miller, right, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, and Master Sgt. Blakely Murdock, 6th ARS instructor flight engineer fly the tanker jet over the Pacific Northwest, March 22, 2022. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7107995
    VIRIN: 220322-F-RU983-2044
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight
    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT