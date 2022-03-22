U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessie Olson, left, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, 1st Lt. Macy Miller, right, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, and Master Sgt. Blakely Murdock, 6th ARS instructor flight engineer fly the tanker jet over the Pacific Northwest, March 22, 2022. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 18:32 Photo ID: 7107995 VIRIN: 220322-F-RU983-2044 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.37 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.