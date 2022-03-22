Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 7 of 12]

    Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessie Olson, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, flies a tanker over the Pacific Northwest, March 22, 2022. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7107991
    VIRIN: 220322-F-RU983-2090
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

