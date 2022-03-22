Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Casper, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist, waits for an approaching aircraft to maneuver into position to be refueled while aviation photojournalist Matthew Mansell, was on board documenting the operation during the Women’s History Month heritage flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. The remarkable ability of aircraft to be refueled while still in flight depends on the skills of in-flight refueling personnel, more commonly known as boom operators. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

