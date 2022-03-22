Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender is re-fueled by another tanker manned by an all-female KC-10 flight crew assigned to the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings, Travis Air Force Base, California, in honor of Women's History Month, March 22, 2022. The aerial refueling training mission flew over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

