U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Macy Miller, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, adjusts the controls during Women’s History Month heritage flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7107986
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-RU983-2225
|Resolution:
|7390x4959
|Size:
|21.03 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
