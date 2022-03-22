Women's KC-10 Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Macy Miller, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, adjusts the controls during Women’s History Month heritage flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

