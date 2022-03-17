Women's History Month 2022 at Fort McCoy

Army Community Service Program Manager Sylvia Lopez speaks to Fort McCoy community members March 17, 2022, during the Women’s History Month observance at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lopez shared her story about finding hope and learning about authentic leadership during the event.

