    Women's History Month 2022 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Community Service Program Manager Sylvia Lopez speaks to Fort McCoy community members March 17, 2022, during the Women’s History Month observance at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lopez shared her story about finding hope and learning about authentic leadership during the event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2022 at Fort McCoy, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Equal Opportunity
    Women's History Month
    Fort McCoy

