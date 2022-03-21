History was made at Camp Ripley's drop zone on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Master Sgt. Heather Boutin, Senior Airman Casey Thaemert, Senior Airman Katie Braunworth, and Airman 1st Class Emily Nelson are the females that make up the first all-female drop zone team for the 133AW. (Photo by Army Sgt Austyn Flippin)

