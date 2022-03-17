Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First All-Female Drop Zone Team

    MN, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    History was made at Camp Ripley's drop zone on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Master Sgt. Heather Boutin, Senior Airman Casey Thaemert, Senior Airman Katie Braunworth, and Airman 1st Class Emily Nelson are the females that make up the first all-female drop zone team for the 133AW. (Photo by Army Sgt Austyn Flippin)

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard

