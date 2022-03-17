Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl [Image 1 of 2]

    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Runners, family members and pets prepare to take part in the St. Paddy’s Day Crawl March 17, 2022. (Photo by Walt Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7107679
    VIRIN: 220317-A-ON894-021
    Resolution: 2784x1662
    Size: 981.97 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl
    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A cold St. Paddy&rsquo;s Day Crawl

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom
    community
    u.s. army
    st. patrick’s day
    DFMWR
    hqamc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT