Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor’s Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC). RTC held the ceremony for the first time since 2017 in which 25 recruits from 17 countries recited the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and officially became U.S. citizens. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 12:29 Photo ID: 7107356 VIRIN: 220317-N-BM202-1003 Resolution: 6617x4724 Size: 1.45 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.