Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 2 of 4]

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The Honorable Judge Heather McShain, magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois reads the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor’s Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC). RTC held the ceremony for the first time since 2017 in which 25 recruits from 17 countries recited the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and officially became U.S. citizens. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7107355
    VIRIN: 220317-N-BM202-1002
    Resolution: 6172x4406
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC
    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC
    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC
    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Naturalization Ceremony
    Oath

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT