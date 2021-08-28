Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Munitions Flight participate in an ammo rodeo August 28, 2021. The rodeo was designed to simulate building and tearing down munitions from start to finish, and enhance unit morale and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 12:26 Photo ID: 7107353 VIRIN: 210828-Z-IM874-1066 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 6.87 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 2021 Ammo Rodeo [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.