    The 2021 Ammo Rodeo [Image 17 of 18]

    The 2021 Ammo Rodeo

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Munitions Flight participate in an ammo rodeo August 28, 2021. The rodeo was designed to simulate building and tearing down munitions from start to finish, and enhance unit morale and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 12:26
    Photo ID: 7107352
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-IM874-1062
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2021 Ammo Rodeo [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rodeo
    Ammo
    munitions
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Munitions Flight

