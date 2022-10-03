Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    460th CES snow removal team

    460th CES snow removal team

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    The 460th Civil Engineering Squadron poses for a photo on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., March 10, 2022. The 460th CES work relentlessly to make sure the mission continues operating. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7107137
    VIRIN: 220310-X-UC044-0008
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 174.3 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 460th CES snow removal team, by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CES
    snow
    snow plow
    mission
    snow removal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT