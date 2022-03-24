‘THANK YOU!’ Commissaries, exchanges to honor service, sacrifice of Vietnam War-era veterans

Select commissaries and exchanges worldwide are planning recognition events to honor veterans, surviving spouses and their families for Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.
Commissaries, exchanges to honor service, sacrifice of Vietnam War-era veterans
