Oregon National Guard supports Bangladesh Tiger Lightning 22 Exercise

Bangladeshi soldiers construct scenario models in the cordoned off areas for their counter improvised explosive device (C IED) training at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) center in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 24, 2022. Delegates from the Oregon National Guard are attending Exercise Tiger Lightning 2022, which is a bilateral exercise sponsored by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Bangladesh Armed Forces, strengthening Bangladesh defense readiness, building operational interoperability, and reinforcing partnership between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Oregon National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

