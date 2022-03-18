Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

Shop 57 Insulator Jacqueline Winborne, Shop 57 Insulator Evan Webb, and Shop 57 Insulating Mechanic Aisha Clark all share that they were only able to achieve the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award for their respective years due to the teamwork and dedication of their shop. “Teamwork has always been the most valuable thing for us,” said Clark. “We look out for each other and help each other out – reaching for success and learning more as we go. Go Shop 57!”

