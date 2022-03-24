Singapore Area Celebrates Women's History Month

220324-N-JC800-0009 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2022) - (From left) Capt. Virginia Blackman, executive officer of Navy Medical Research Center, Singapore (NMCRS) recieves a letter of appretitation from Capt. Ardian Ragland, Chief of Staff for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Group 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC) during a Women's History Month Celebration at COMLOG WESTPAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

