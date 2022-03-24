220324-N-JC800-0006 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2022) - Capt. Virginia Blackman, executive officer of Navy Medical Research Center, Singapore (NMCRS) speaks about her history in the Navy during a Women's History Month Celebration at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Group 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
This work, Singapore Area Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
