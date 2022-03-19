Team Mildenhall Airmen return from Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron walk towards the 351st Air Refueling Squadron headquarters building after returning from a deployment, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Mar. 21, 2022. The Airmen deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to support a NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

