U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall form a line and carry luggage off a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 21, 2022. The Airmen deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to support a NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 05:06
|Photo ID:
|7106780
|VIRIN:
|220319-F-AB266-0003
|Resolution:
|6883x4916
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen return from Ramstein AB [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
