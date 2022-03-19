Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Airmen return from Ramstein AB [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Mildenhall Airmen return from Ramstein AB

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall form a line and carry luggage off a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 21, 2022. The Airmen deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to support a NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen return from Ramstein AB [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

