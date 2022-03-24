MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Milton Lewis, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, guides a C-12 Huron as it taxis. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:53 Photo ID: 7106691 VIRIN: 220324-N-AL214-1008 Resolution: 5726x3817 Size: 12.43 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAFM C-12 Lands, by SN Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.