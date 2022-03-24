NAFM C-12 Lands

MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Milton Lewis, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, guides a C-12 Huron as it taxis. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 02:53
|Photo ID:
|7106691
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-AL214-1008
|Resolution:
|5726x3817
|Size:
|12.43 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
