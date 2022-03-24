Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAFM C-12 Lands

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Milton Lewis, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, guides a C-12 Huron as it taxis. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

