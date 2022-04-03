HHC, 1st Singal Brigade Welcomes New Company Commander

The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Theater Signal Brigade held a Change of Command Ceremony on March 4, 2022., at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

The outgoing Company Commnader, Capt. Matthew P. Grout passed the responsibility of leading the HHC to Capt. Ryan S. Robinson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio/1TSB PAO)

