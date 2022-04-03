Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 1st Singal Brigade Welcomes New Company Commander

    HHC, 1st Singal Brigade Welcomes New Company Commander

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Theater Signal Brigade held a Change of Command Ceremony on March 4, 2022., at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
    The outgoing Company Commnader, Capt. Matthew P. Grout passed the responsibility of leading the HHC to Capt. Ryan S. Robinson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio/1TSB PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 00:49
    Photo ID: 7106633
    VIRIN: 220304-A-MI072-116
    Resolution: 4105x2737
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 1st Singal Brigade Welcomes New Company Commander [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

