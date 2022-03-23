AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition

U.S. Air Force Ret. Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a wheelchair rugby competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. More than 60 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the world compete in the first in-person trials since 2019 for a spot on the 2022 Air Force Wounded Warrior team, which will represent the Air Force at adaptive sports competitions throughout the year.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

