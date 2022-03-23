Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition [Image 13 of 20]

    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes meet during a timeout during a wheelchair rugby competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 23:08
    Photo ID: 7106570
    VIRIN: 220323-F-LA783-0744
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 13.07 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Wheelchair Rugby
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

