AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition

U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes listen to the national anthem before a wheelchair rugby competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

