Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Track and Field Competition [Image 10 of 20]

    AFW2 Track and Field Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Ret. Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, throws a shot put during a track and field competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. More than 60 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the world compete in the first in-person trials since 2019 for a spot on the 2022 Air Force Wounded Warrior team, which will represent the Air Force at adaptive sports competitions throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 23:08
    Photo ID: 7106567
    VIRIN: 220323-F-LA783-0400
    Resolution: 5303x2983
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Track and Field Competition [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Track and Field Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition
    AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Track and Field
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT