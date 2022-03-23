AFW2 Track and Field Competition

U.S. Air Force Ret. Gregory Walker, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, prepares to run the men's 200-meter race during a track and field competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

