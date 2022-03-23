U.S. Air Force Ret. Senior Master Sgt. Amy Dare, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, finishes a wheelchair race during a track and field competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 23:08
|Photo ID:
|7106559
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-LA783-0107
|Resolution:
|5250x2953
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Track and Field Competition [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
