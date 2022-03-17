Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Annika Pearson (right), a Communication Strategy and Operations officer with 3d Marine Division, visits a building site ahead of Balikatan 22 at Rizal, Cagayan, Philippines, March 17, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S. Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

